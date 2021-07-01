Officials investigating alleged improper staffer, former student relationship

CNN - Regional

By Jessica Wade, Alia Conley

OMAHA, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) — Authorities are investigating an alleged “inappropriate relationship” between an Elkhorn South staff member and a former student, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Douglas County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Hudson said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating one person affiliated with Elkhorn South High School but provided no further details.

In a prepared statement, Hudson said deputies are looking into a complaint alleging “an inappropriate relationship … between a staff member and a former student.”

Band teachers at Elkhorn South are on administrative leave, and all summer band activities have been suspended.

The leaves and suspension of activities were announced in a statement from the district to band families.

A spokesperson for the Elkhorn Public Schools did not provide additional details on the situation Tuesday night.

The statement shared with families also noted that: “As a personnel matter, and pursuant to state law, we are unable to respond to questions or provide additional information.”

Hudson said the district is fully cooperating and that the investigation is ongoing.

