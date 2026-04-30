Women of the Gem State Gunslingers take the reins ahead of the region’s mounted shooting event

Rigby, Idaho (KIFI) - The spirit of the Old West is alive and well in eastern Idaho—but today, it’s being assisted in the reign by a group of women riders redefining the sport.

The Gem State Gunslingers, a mounted cowboy shooting group, is gearing up for its next competition this Saturday, May 2, at Wind River Arena in Rigby.

Mounted cowboy shooting blends speed, precision, and horsemanship. Riders race through a timed course on horseback, using blank ammunition to shoot balloon targets along the way. The result is a fast-paced, high-energy event that demands both control and coordination.

For many of the women involved, the sport offers more than just competition.

“Isn't everybody's childhood dream to shoot off the back of a horse?” Gina Weymiller joked. "If you come out to these events, you'll always see big families and kids watching... and usually the kids will go on to fly through the course and outrun us!"

The Gem State Gunslingers regularly host practices and competitions across eastern Idaho, building a growing community of riders who share a passion for the sport and western tradition.

"This is the coolest community that I've ever found in the horse world," Rider Hailey shared. "I've done all kinds of competitions, and the horse people in this group are just so much fun, and they're willing to help. You can have the worst run of your life, and someone's going to be giving you a high five and telling you how great you did."

Saturday’s event is part of a larger series of shoots planned throughout the season. Organizers say it’s also an opportunity for the public to get an up-close look at a unique and often overlooked sport.

"If you like watching anything in the horse world, just come out once and watch," Rider Bailey Lee said, "Everyone always has so much fun."

Facebook / Gem State Gunslingers

Spectators are welcome to attend, with food vendors expected on site and events running throughout the day.

Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or just looking for something different to do this weekend, organizers say the event offers a chance to experience a modern-day version of the Wild West—right here in eastern Idaho.

For more information about the Gem State Gunslingers and this weekend's event, visit their Facebook page here.