Tom Brady cracks stolen election joke at White House visit

CNN - World

By Rachael Scott, CNN

NFL GOAT Tom Brady lobs jokes at the White House, a new bride tests her “in sickness and in health” vow at the reception and Olympic athletes TikTok-test their cardboard beds in the athletes’ village (yes, cardboard). These are the must-watch videos of the week.

‘Sleepy Tom’ Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady visited the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl victory and threw a few jokes about the 2020 election to his receiver — a smiling President Biden.

First dance gone wrong

A bride’s first dance was a doozy as she dislocated a knee at her wedding. Here comes the bride … to the ER. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

‘Is it everything you thought it would be?’

Enjoying the view and zero gravity, Jeff Bezos and the crew of the Blue Origin floated and flipped around the cabin and even played catch. See what it was like on board the spaceflight.

If this wall could bark…

The Cincinnati Fire Department literally pulled Gertie, a dog who had been missing for five days, to safety through a demolished cinder block wall to free the pup and reunite Gertie with her owner.

Tokyo Olympics bring surprises

Olympic athletes have arrived in Japan for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and are giving their fans an inside look at life in the Olympic Village via social media.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.