North Korea launches unidentified ballistic missiles, officials say

North Korea has launched multiple unidentified ballistic missiles into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, officials said — the latest missile launch in recent days by the country.

The Japanese Coast Guard said in a statement on their official website that North Korea launched three suspected ballistic missiles, however, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said only two short-range ballistic missiles were detected. South Korea said the missiles were fired from the Sukchon area of South Pyongan province in North Korea between 7 a.m. and 7:11 a.m. local time Monday.

Japan’s coast guard issued an alert to vessels Monday morning local time and advised to “keep an eye out for further information.” The agency also told vessels to stay away from falling objects and report any sightings to the coast guard.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and one of the country’s top officials, released a statement Monday around the time of the suspected missile launch.

Kim said in the statement, which was posted on the state-run media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), that North Korea has “satisfactory technology and capabilities” for missile reentry and now all that remains is “to focus on increasing the number of forces.”

“Instead of doubting or worrying about other people’s technologies, it would be better to think more deeply about countermeasures to defend yourself,” Kim said.

She also said that if North Korea deemed the presence of US forces in the region as a threat, they would take “corresponding measures,” and added, “the frequency of using the Pacific Ocean as our shooting range depends on the nature of the US military’s actions.”

A day before the incident, North Korea acknowledged it conducted a test Saturday of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), its third known test of the long-range weapon in less than a year.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said a Hwasong-15 ICBM was fired in a “surprise ICBM launching drill” under the written orders of leader Kim Jong Un.

The missile flew 989 kilometers (614 miles) for almost 67 minutes to an altitude of 5,768.5 kilometers (3,584 miles), according to the KCNA report.

It said the test was proof of Pyongyang’s ability to launch a “fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces” and “clear proof of the sure reliability of our powerful physical nuclear deterrent.”

Saturday’s test came after North Korea warned Friday of “unprecedented strong responses” if the United States and South Korea go ahead with planned military exercises.

Washington and Seoul are expected to hold nuclear tabletop drills this week at the Pentagon, the South Korean Defense Ministry said Friday. The allies are also expected to hold military drills next month in the Korean Peninsula.

