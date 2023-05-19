Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expecting third child with wife, Carrie Johnson

By Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — Carrie Johnson, the wife of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced on Friday that she is “weeks away” from having their third baby.

“New team member arriving in just a few weeks,” Carrie posted on Instagram, with a photo of herself and the couple’s two other children, Wilfred and Romy.

This will be the couple’s third baby and the former prime minister’s eighth known child.

“I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one,” she wrote. “Wilf is v [very] excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming… She soon will!”

Carrie Johnson previously announced she suffered a miscarriage prior to the birth of Romy, who she referred to as “our rainbow baby.”

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,” Johnson wrote in 2021. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

After long dodging the question, Boris Johnson finally admitted prior to the birth of his second child with Carrie in 2021 that he had six children.

At that time, the number referred to his first child with Carrie, four children with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, and one daughter from an extra-marital affair.

The couple’s son, Wilfred, was born in April 2020, shortly after Mr Johnson had been hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms so severe that he was admitted to an intensive care unit.

Their daughter Romy was born in 2021, the same year they married in a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral in London.

Johnson resigned as prime minister a year later after a historic party revolt over a series of ethics scandals forced him to step down.

Johnson had been engulfed in a series of scandals that forced even his most stalwart supporters to abandon him at the time, including accusations of using donor money inappropriately to pay for a refurbishment of his Downing Street home and ordering MPs to vote in such a way that would protect a colleague who had breached lobbying rules.

