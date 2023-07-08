At least 11 killed in building collapse in Brazil

By Mohammed Tawfeeq, Duarte Mendonca and Marcelo Medeiros, CNN

(CNN) — At least 11 people, including four children, were killed after a building collapsed in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco on Friday, according to CNN affiliate CNN Brasil, citing the state’s Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS.)

The children who died were ages five, eight, 12 and 16, according to CNN Brasil citing SDS.

The body of a 19-year-old was also pulled from the rubble by the Fire Department on Saturday morning.

Three people were rescued alive after the building collapsed in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of state capital Recife, SDS said, as cited by CNN Brasil.

According to CNN Brasil, citing SDS, 10 people were found dead in the rubble while one person was pulled out of it alive but died later at the hospital.

Three people remain missing, including two children, as search and rescue operations continue at the Conjunto Beira Mar building.

Firefighters and public safety teams were mobilized to the area to help in the ongoing rescue operations at the Conjunto Beira Mar building, SDS said on its Facebook page on Friday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.