BBC looking into allegations of presenter’s sexual misconduct

(CNN) — The BBC has confirmed it is looking into allegations of sexual misconduct by one of its presenters.

“We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them,” a BBC spokesperson confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

“As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. That includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation,” the BBC statement said,

“If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop. If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers – this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes,” the BBC spokesperson said.

On Friday, UK tabloid newspaper The Sun published a report on a woman accusing an unnamed male BBC presenter of paying her teen child for sexually explicit photographs.

The BBC spokesperson would not confirm the identity of the presenter or their current status at the broadcaster.

The report led to several BBC presenters to release public statements on Twitter denying that they were the subject of the article.

