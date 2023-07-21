Skip to Content
New photograph of Prince George released ahead of his 10th birthday on Saturday

<i>Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace/PA Wire/Handout/Reuters</i><br/>Britain's Prince George poses in this undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on July 21.
Britain's Prince George poses in this undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on July 21.
By Max Foster and Radina Gigova, CNN

London (CNN) — A new photograph of Prince George has been released ahead of his 10th birthday on Saturday, the Kensington Palace announced Friday.

“The Prince and Princess of Wales are pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his tenth birthday tomorrow,” reads a statement from Kensington Palace.

The photograph of smiling Prince George was taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington, according to the statement.

George’s mother, Kate Middleton, has often photographed her children for past birthdays.

