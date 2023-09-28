Skip to Content
Multiple fatalities after two shootings in Dutch city, police say

Armed officers were photographed outside the medical center following the September 28 incident. A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested following two shooting incidents in the Dutch city
Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP/Getty Images
Armed officers were photographed outside the medical center following the September 28 incident. A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested following two shooting incidents in the Dutch city
By Martin Goillandeau, CNN

(CNN) — A 32-year-old Rotterdam resident has been arrested following two shooting incidents in the Dutch city, which resulted in multiple fatalities, Rotterdam police said Thursday.

“The two shooting incidents in Rotterdam have resulted in fatalities. We will first inform family and relatives and will explain more later,” the city’s police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The number of fatalities is currently unknown.

This is a breaking story, more to follow…

