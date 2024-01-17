10-year-old Maryland boy bitten by shark at Bahamas resort

By Shawn Nottingham, CNN

(CNN) — A 10-year-old Maryland boy was bitten by a shark at a resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The attack happened Monday afternoon while the child was “participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort,” a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force states.

Police did not identify the resort where the attack happened.

The boy was bitten on the right leg and taken to a hospital where his condition was listed as stable, according to the release.

The victim was not identified, and police gave no information about the type of shark involved in the attack.

Paradise Island is home to several resorts, including the sprawling Atlantis resort.

