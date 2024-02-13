IDF has CCTV footage of Hamas leader Sinwar in tunnel under Khan Younis, Israeli official says

By Lauren Izso and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

(CNN) — The Israeli military has obtained CCTV footage showing the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, with his wife, children and another unidentified man, an Israeli security official told CNN on Tuesday.

Israel has publicly accused Sinwar of being the “mastermind” behind Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on October 7 – though experts say he is likely one of several – making him one of the key targets of its war in Gaza.

It was unclear when the video was recorded, when it was obtained, and what condition Sinwar was in.

CNN has asked the IDF for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

