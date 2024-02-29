Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84, according to media reports

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has died at age 84, according to Canadian media reports citing his daughter’s social media post.

Mulroney died peacefully, surrounded by family, Caroline Mulroney said in a post on X.

“On behalf of my mother and our family, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of my father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Canada’s 18th Prime Minister,” Caroline Mulroney said in the post.

“We will share details of arrangements when they become available,” Mulroney said in another post.

CNN is reaching out for additional information.

Mulroney served as Canada’s prime minister from 1984 through 1993 – a tenure that notably included the signing of the Canada-United States Free Trade Agreement with former US President Ronald Reagan in the late ’80s. The agreement was superseded by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is devastated to learn of Mulroney’s death.

“Brian Mulroney loved Canada,” Trudeau said in a post on X. “I’m devastated to learn of his passing. He never stopped working for Canadians, and he always sought to make this country an even better place to call home.”

“I’ll never forget the insights he shared with me over the years – he was generous, tireless, and incredibly passionate. As we mourn his passing and keep his family and friends in our thoughts, let us also acknowledge – and celebrate – Mr. Mulroney’s role in building the modern, dynamic, and prosperous country we all know today,” Trudeau added.

In a statement released through his office, Trudeau remembered Mulroney’s work on environmental and humanitarian issues.

“He was at the forefront of environmental issues, helping secure an air quality agreement with the United States to reduce acid rain, championing the first Canadian Environmental Protection Act, and creating several new national parks. And he exemplified Canadian values, standing up against apartheid in South Africa,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

After leaving office, Mulroney served on corporate boards and was chair of Quebecor Inc. and Forbes Global Business and Finance. He was also a senior partner at Montréal-based international law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada, according to the prime minister’s office.

“A globally respected and recognized leader, Mr. Mulroney was also awarded some of the highest recognitions from governments around the world,” the prime minister’s statement said.

Among Mulroney’s awards and honors were the Order of Canada, the Ordre national du Québec and the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service, the statement added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.