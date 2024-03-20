Israeli doctors’ group asks Supreme Court to halt removal of Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals

By Jeremy Diamond, Kareem Khadder, Mick Krever and Abeer Salman, CNN

Jerusalem (CNN) — An Israeli non-profit organization has petitioned the country’s Supreme Court to prevent the government from sending Palestinian patients being treated in East Jerusalem hospitals back to Gaza.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel decided to take action following a CNN report on the Palestinian hospital patients, the organization’s spokesperson Ran Yaron said Wednesday.

“Returning residents to Gaza during a military conflict and a humanitarian crisis is against international law and poses a deliberate risk to innocent lives,” Physicians for Human Rights Israel said in a statement. “All the more so when it concerns patients who may face a death sentence due to insanitary conditions and hunger, along with the unlikely availability of medical care.”

Around two dozen Palestinian patients and their companions are set to be bussed to Gaza early Thursday morning, but their removal has already twice been delayed for unknown reasons.

Among the Palestinians, most of whom were granted access to Jerusalem hospitals by Israeli authorities before October 7, are five newborn babies and their mothers, cancer patients now in remission and a few companions accompanying patients, according to hospital officials.

Three mothers whom CNN spoke to in the hospital expressed conflicting emotions about returning to Gaza – with a desire to be reunited with family and other children, but also the instinct to protect their newborns by staying in Jerusalem.

“I might go back and then they invade Rafah,” Nima Abu Garrara, mother to months-old twins, said of the Israeli military. “I’ll be the one responsible for anything that harms them. I was dying when I came here and stayed with them here to protect them.”

Physicians for Human Rights Israel said the “fact that the security officials refuse to convey such a directive in writing indicates that they themselves are aware that it is clearly illegal and are avoiding responsibility.”

Hospital officials say they have largely been communicating by phone with COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for Palestinian affairs, which is coordinating the departure.

Dr. Fadi Atrash, CEO of Augusta Victoria Hospital, which is treating Gazan cancer patients, told CNN on Sunday that he had for some time resisted Israeli government demands to provide a list of Palestinians who no longer required in-patient treatment.

“It’s not our call, at the end of the day,” he said. “And this is really frustrating. We [have not been] able to help people in Gaza since the beginning of the war. As doctors, this is our daily feeling, that we are not able to do anything.”

In response to a CNN inquiry, COGAT confirmed that Palestinians from Gaza who “are not in need of further medical care” are being sent back to Gaza and that COGAT would coordinate the return with international aid organizations.

“In cases where there is a need for further medical treatment, COGAT arranges their stay with the hospitals to safeguard their health,” the agency said.

