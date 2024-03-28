Bus carrying Easter worshippers falls of cliff killing 45 people in South Africa

By Amy Cassidy, CNN

(CNN) — Dozens of worshippers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference apparently “lost control” and “plunged” off a cliff in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported.

The crash claimed the lives of 45 people and one is seriously injured, the country’s transport department said in a statement.

An eight-year-old girl who survived has been airlifted to hospital, the public broadcaster reported.

According to SABC, the passengers were pilgrims traveling from Gaborone – the capital city of neighboring country Botswana – to a church for an Easter conference.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

