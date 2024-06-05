Skip to Content
At least 4 dead, dozens injured as trains collide in Czech Republic

By Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people are dead and dozens injured in a train crash in the Czech Republic, Reuters is reporting, citing Czech Television.

An express and a freight train collided in the Czech city of Pardubice, according to AFP, citing Sprava Zeleznic spokesman Martin Kavka, the country’s rail operator.

“The number (of casualties) may grow,” Kavka told AFP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

