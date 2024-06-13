Jailed US reporter Evan Gershkovich to stand trial in Russia on espionage charges, authorities say

By Anna Chernova and Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — Russian prosecutors have sent the espionage case against the jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich to court, accusing him of spying for the CIA.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office said Thursday it had approved the indictment and Gershkovich will stand trial in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where the reporter was arrested in March 2023 – becoming the first American journalist to be arrested on espionage charges since the Cold War.

An office spokesman said Russia’s federal security service (FSB) had “established and documented” that Gershkovich was acting on CIA instructions in the month he was arrested, alleging he had “collected secret information” about a Russian tank factory.

“Gershkovich carried out the illegal actions using painstaking conspiratorial methods,” it said in a statement.

Gershkovich, the US government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, have vehemently denied the charges against him. Less than two weeks after his arrest, Gershkovich was designated as wrongfully detained by the US State Department, which called for his immediate release.

In the year since his arrest, the 32-year-old journalist has been imprisoned in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison, and his pre-trial detention period had been extended numerous times.

In recent years, Russia has detained a number of other Americans. Ex-Marine Paul Whelan was arrested in 2018 and is also designated as wrongfully detained. Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was detained in June 2023, Russian-American ballerina Ksenia Karelina was arrested in January, and American teacher Marc Fogel was arrested in August 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

