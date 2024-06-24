Princess Anne hospitalized with minor injuries following incident at her home

By Max Foster and David Wilkinson, CNN

London (CNN) — Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, has been hospitalized as a precaution after she sustained minor injuries and a concussion in an “incident” at her home, Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

A royal source told CNN that Anne, 73, was walking near horses in her Gatcombe Park estate, in Gloucestershire, western England, when she suffered minor injuries to her head.

While the exact cause of these injuries is unconfirmed, Princess Anne’s medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Emergency services were sent to the estate and, after medical care at the scene, she was transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol for appropriate tests, treatment and observation.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the statement said Monday.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Buckingham Palace added that the King “has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Anne is a keen horse rider, and competed in Equestrian events at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

She was recovering well in hospital, the source said on Monday. The royal source said the princess’s upcoming royal engagements have been postponed on her doctors’ advice.

Anne is King Charles’ younger sister, and the second of Queen Elizabeth II’s four children. She is followed by Princes Andrew and Edward.

