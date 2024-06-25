International Criminal Court issues war crimes arrest warrants for Russia’s Shoigu and Gerasimov

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for alleged international crimes, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The court said Tuesday the pair were allegedly responsible for two war crimes: directing attacks at civilian objects and causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects. They are also accused of committing crimes against humanity.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the decision. Ukrainian officials welcomed the announcement on Tuesday. The country’s human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said the ICC decision meant Ukraine was a step closer to getting justice.

“Sooner or later, a just punishment will overtake every war criminal!” he said in a statement posted on his Telegram.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said Shoigu and Gerasimov were being held “individually responsible.”

“This is an important decision. Everyone will be held accountable for evil,” he said in a statement.

The arrest warrants put Shoigu and Gerasimov on the ICC’s wanted list, although it is uncertain whether they will ever stand trial.

The court does not conduct trials in absentia and it is unlikely they would be handed over by Moscow.

The two warrants bring the total number of top Russian officials wanted for war crimes to four as the ICC has previously issued arrest warrants for President Vladimir Putin and Russian official Maria Lvova-Belova for an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

Located in The Hague, Netherlands, and created by a treaty called the Rome Statute, the ICC operates independently. Most countries – 124 of them – are parties to the treaty, but there are notable exceptions, including the US, Russia and Ukraine.

Under the Rome Statue, any country that is a signatory is obliged to arrest and hand over anyone facing an ICC arrest warrant.

Harming civilians

Shoigu, a long-time close ally of Putin, was the country’s defense minister for 12. He was fired by Putin last month, replaced with the economist Andrey Belousov.

He led the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which caught Kyiv by surprise but was soon pushed back, exposing the weaknesses of Moscow’s corruption-riddled military. Still, Shoigu has remained a popular politician in Russia. Having spent two decades as the minister of emergency situations, he cultivated an image of an official who brings help when it’s needed.

Gerasimov, meanwhile, has been at the helm of Russia’s armed forces for more than a decade. He was one of a small group of people responsible for planning the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was formally appointed as the overall commander of the campaign in January 2023.

The ICC said the alleged crimes relate to “a large number of strikes against numerous electric power plants and sub-stations” that were carried out by the Russia across Ukraine between October 2022 and at least March 2023.

The panel of three judges who made the decision to issue the arrest warrants on Monday concluded that Shoigu and Gerasimov ordered strikes against civilian objects, which constitutes a war crime under international humanitarian laws.

The judges also said that even though some of the targets could have been seen as relevant to Russia’s military campaign at that time, it was clear that striking them would cause harm to civilians and that the expected harm would be excessive compared to the military advantage of hitting them.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and Svitlana Vlasova contributed reporting.