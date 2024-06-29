Bomb blasts kill at least 18 in Nigeria

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — Bomb blasts in Nigeria’s northeast Borno state have killed at least 18 people and injured 48 others, according to the state’s emergency services.

The first blast hit a wedding ceremony at about 3 p.m. local time on Saturday, then another at General Hospital Gwoza and a third at a funeral.

The director general of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Dr. Barkindo Muhammad Saidu visited the site of the blast in Gwoza Town.

Men, women, and children are among the dead, according to Borno State Emergency Management Agency-SEMA.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

