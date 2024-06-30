Toronto police seek person wanted in two suspected hate-motivated attacks at synagogues

By Melissa Alonso and Jillian Sykes, CNN

(CNN) — Toronto police are searching for a motorcycle rider wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated mischief offenses at synagogues overnight Sunday, according to a news release.

The two rock throwing incidents occurred just after 3 a.m. and about a half hour later, according to police.

Kehillat Shaarei Torah of Toronto “was one of the synagogues targeted by the suspected hate-motivated vandalism” in the city overnight, a spokesperson for the synagogue told CNN.

“This is the third antisemitic vandalism that has taken place at our synagogue since April 19th of this year,” Executive Director Michael Gilmore said in an email Sunday.

Gilmore said the attacks encapsulate the dangers members of the Jewish community across Canada face daily.

“Fortunately, as Jewish generations before us have done, we have come together as a community stronger, more united, and with a greater sense of purpose than ever before,” he wrote.

Police the other facility was the Pride of Israel Synagogue in North York, where rocks were thrown through the front windows.

Carl Zeliger, vice chairman of the Pride of Israel congregation, said the damage there was “significant” and “has to be viewed as an antisemitic act,” according to a statement from B’nai Brith Canada.

Images show large holes through the front windows and shattered glass covering the entrance to the synagogue.

CNN has reached out to the Pride of Israel Synagogue for further comment.

Police confirmed the incidents are being investigated as suspected hate crimes. They described the suspect as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 inches, and wearing a light-colored jacket and a black helmet with a visor.

Police officials said they are increasing their presence in both areas.

