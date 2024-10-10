Skip to Content
Kate joins Prince William for her first public appearance since ending cancer treatment

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Southport, northwest England, on Thursday, where they met the bereaved families of the three children killed in a knife attack in July.

The visit was the first public appearance for Catherine, known as Kate, since she finished her chemotherapy treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

