Kate joins Prince William for her first public appearance since ending cancer treatment
By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
(CNN) — Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Southport, northwest England, on Thursday, where they met the bereaved families of the three children killed in a knife attack in July.
The visit was the first public appearance for Catherine, known as Kate, since she finished her chemotherapy treatment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
