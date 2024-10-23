Skip to Content
CNN - World

Turkish aerospace company targeted in Ankara ‘terror’ attack, interior minister says

By
New
Published 7:45 AM

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — A Turkish aerospace company was targeted in a “terror” attack in the capital Ankara, Turkish interior minister Ali Yerlikaya, said Wednesday on X.

Yerlikaya said there were casualties after the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) was targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content