Plane carrying 67 people crashes in Kazakhstan, officials say; more than 20 survive

(CNN) — A passenger plane carrying 67 people from Azerbaijan to southern Russia crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday, local authorities said.

At least 25 people survived, authorities said, adding that 22 of the 25 survivors were hospitalized.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243, flying from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in the Russian region of Chechnya, made an emergency landing approximately 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from Aktau, the carrier said.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said its teams found the aircraft on fire upon arrival at the scene.

“Rescue units began extinguishing the fire. Currently, information about the victims is being clarified, and according to preliminary information, there are survivors,” the ministry said.

There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, Kazakhstan’s transport ministry said in a preliminary report. It said 37 of the passengers were citizens of Azerbaijan, six of Kazakhstan, three of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 of Russia, according to preliminary data.

“Additional information regarding the incident will be provided to the public,” the airline said on its Facebook page.

