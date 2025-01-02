Netanyahu approves sending negotiators to Qatar to resume Gaza deal talks

By Dana Karni and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved sending a delegation to Qatar to continue the Gaza hostage and ceasefire negotiations, his office announced on Thursday.

Professional-level representatives from the Israel Security Agency (ISA), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, known as Mossad, will travel to the Qatari capital of Doha for the talks, the statement said.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have carried on even as official negotiations have been deadlocked for months as the administration of US President Joe Biden pushed for a deal to be reached.

A diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN in December that the deal is broadly the same as the proposal put forth by Biden earlier in 2024.

The three-phase Biden proposal in late May paired a release of hostages held in Gaza with a “full and complete ceasefire.”

The first phase would last six weeks and include the “withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza” and the “release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners,” the US president had said.

“What has changed is that Israeli forces are likely to stay in Gaza temporarily,” when phase one of a deal starts, the diplomatic source said, namely in the strip of land on the Gaza-Egypt border, called the Philadelphi corridor, and in an area bisecting the strip, known as the Netzarim corridor.

Israel’s demand that its troops remain along the Philadelphi corridor – and Hamas’ insistence that they withdraw – was a key reason for the collapse of talks in August.

Months later, in November, Qatar announced that it had paused its role as a ceasefire mediator due to a lack of willingness by the sides to reach an agreement.

Both parties have blamed the other for talks stalling as recently as last week when Hamas said Israel had set “new issues and conditions” on the terms of a deal and Netanyahu accused Hamas of “reneging on understandings.”

However, sources within Hamas and Israel have voiced cautious optimism in December about the prospects of reaching a deal.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents the families of hostages, praised the news about renewed talks but also pushed for urgency. “We cannot miss this window of opportunity! The 100 hostages being held in the depths of Hamas tunnels in Gaza don’t have time for delays in the negotiations,” the forum said on X on Thursday.

Humanitarian crisis continues

During a temporary ceasefire deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt at the end of 2023, more than 100 hostages were released over a period of several weeks in exchange for the release of Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Israel continued to wage war on the enclave when the ceasefire talks stalled last year.

At least 45,581 Palestinians have been killed and more than 108,400 people injured since the war began, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported on Thursday. Israel began the war in response to Hamas killing more than 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 250 on October 7, 2023.

Ensuing Israeli airstrikes on the enclave have hit homes, hospitals, and designated humanitarian areas, causing those already displaced by the heavy bombardment to then flee again amid harsh winter conditions.

Israeli forces recently surrounded the last functioning major hospital in northern Gaza before arresting its director. The Israeli military has described its actions as a response to the reported resurgence of Hamas operations in the area which CNN is unable to independently confirm.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid trickles into Gaza, leading to widespread shortages of food, shelter, and other live-saving supplies. The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), among other organizations, has repeatedly called for more aid to be admitted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond, Abeer Salman, Alex Marquardt, Becky Anderson, Kareem Khadder and Eugenia Yosef contributed reporting.