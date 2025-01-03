British woman and South African man found dead at Vietnam tourist villa

By Jennifer Hauser, CNN

(CNN) — A British woman and a South African man in their thirties were found dead last week in a villa in Hoi An, a city on Vietnam’s central coast, according to authorities.

Police in Quang Nam Province have been investigating the deaths since staffers found both bodies at a tourist villa on the morning of December 26, according to VietNamNet, a news outlet affiliated with Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications.

“The victims were identified as O.A.E., a 34-year-old female British national, found in Room 101, and E.O.N., a 36-year-old male South African national, found in Room 201,” VietNamNet reported on December 31.

“We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Vietnam and are in contact with the local authorities,” a UK Foreign Office Spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has also reached out to the South Africa Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

No signs of external injuries or physical trauma were initially found but there were several empty alcohol bottles at the scene, according to VietNamNet.

The victims had reportedly been staying at the villa since July.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.