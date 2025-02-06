Netanyahu gifted Trump a golden pager during their meeting in Washington

By Mick Krever, CNN

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted US President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting in Washington on Tuesday, an Israeli political source told CNN.

The gift was an allusion to a deadly September operation carried out by Israel in Lebanon, which targeted pagers used by members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

On September 17, thousands of explosions struck Hezbollah members, targeting their pagers and then walkie-talkies a day later.

The blasts killed at least 37 people, including some children, and injured nearly 3,000, many of them civilian bystanders, according to Lebanese health authorities.

In return, on Tuesday, Trump gave Netanyahu a signed photograph of the two of them. He signed the photograph, “To Bibi, A great leader!,” according to a photo on Instagram posted by his son, Yair Netanyahu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eugenia Yosef contributed to this reporting.