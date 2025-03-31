French far-right leader Marine Le Pen found guilty of embezzlement, sentence to come

By Saskya Vandoorne, Joseph Ataman and Serene Nourrisson, CNN

(CNN) — A Paris court has found French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen guilty of embezzlement, in a decision that could yet see her barred running in the 2027 presidential election.

The court issued the ruling shortly before 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) Monday. It has not yet announced her sentence, which is expected within the next hour.

Before the ruling, the Paris prosecutor had requested a prison sentence of five years, including two suspended; a €300,000 ($325,000) fine and ineligibility to run for office for five years.

Le Pen, her National Rally (RN) party and more than 20 of its members were accused of using European Parliament money to pay staff who were in fact working for RN in France.

Following her trial in November, current French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X that it would be “profoundly shocking” if Le Pen were to be barred from elections.

Having tried and failed three times to become president, the sentence could threaten Le Pen’s electoral ambitions in 2027, when polls show she is on course to replace Emmanuel Macron, who will be unable to seek a third consecutive term in office.

Under her leadership, the RN has attempted to distance itself from its racist and antisemitic roots, hoping to give the party a more acceptable – and potentially electable – face.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

