Data on more than 8,000 children stolen in nursery hack, UK media reports

London (CNN) — Data including photos, addresses and the names of more than 8,000 children has been stolen by cyber hackers targeting a nursery chain in the United Kingdom, British news outlets have reported.

The hackers published some of the stolen photos and profiles from the Kido nursery group on the dark web, Britain’s PA Media news agency reported, citing the BBC, and are demanding ransom money from the company.

A spokesperson from London’s Metropolitan Police told CNN, “Met Police received a referral on Thursday, 25 September following reports of a ransomware attack on a London-based organisation.”

Enquiries are ongoing and remain in the initial stages within the police force’s Cyber Crime Unit, the spokesperson added. No arrests have been made.

Bryony Wilde, whose child attends a Kido nursery in London, said the children are “completely innocent victims.”

“They are kids – their personal details shouldn’t be worth anything,” she said. “You are probably prepared to go a little bit further to protect children’s privacy and personal details,” Wilde told the BBC.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK’s technical authority for cyber security, described the reported incident as “deeply distressing.”

“The reports of highly sensitive data being stolen in a cyber incident impacting nurseries are deeply distressing,” Jonathon Ellison, NCSC director for national resilience, said.

“Cyber criminals will target anyone if they think there is money to be made, and going after those who look after children is a particularly egregious act.”

He added that the NCSC provides bespoke guidance to help early years settings, such as nurseries, protect themselves from attacks.

“When hackers go after hospitals, schools, or in this case nurseries, it feels like the lowest of the low,” Mantas Sabeckis, an infosecurity researcher at independent media outlet Cybernews said. Cybernews describes itself as using ethical hacking techniques to disclose cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

He added that the type of data reportedly stolen in this incident “could enable stalking, harassment, or even targeting families who might already be vulnerable.”

CNN has reached out to the Kido nursery chain for comment.

On its website, Kido says it is owned and operated by a group of parents from all over the world. “We now have schools around the globe, which bring together the world’s best early years practices to deliver the finest preschool experience for children and parents alike,” it says.

