Hamas is demanding the release of a prominent Palestinian prisoner. This could be a red line for Israel

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — As far as politicians go, few have earned as much respect among Palestinians as Marwan Barghouti, the most prominent Palestinian prisoner who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail.

The former West Bank leader of the Fatah party is by far the most popular political figure in the occupied Palestinian territories, even though an entire generation of Palestinians was born after he was incarcerated more than two decades ago.

Some have described him as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela, a long-time jailed leader they believe can lead them to freedom.

To Israel, he is one of the most high-profile terrorists. The 66-year-old was jailed in 2002 for planning attacks that killed five civilians during the Second Palestinian Intifada, or uprising. He denied the charges at the time and rejected the jurisdiction and legitimacy of the court that sentenced him.

Hamas is now demanding Barghouti’s release as part of a potential Gaza ceasefire deal – a move that could reshape the Palestinian political landscape. Given his prominence among Palestinians and his perceived ability to lead them toward statehood, Israel is highly unlikely to agree to his release.

Palestinian factions tried to secure his release on multiple occasions, including in previous ceasefire negotiations during the current war. But Israel has refused to consider releasing Barghouti.

Barghouti’s son, Arab Bargouthi, told CNN’s Becky Anderson in August that Israel didn’t want to release his father because Netanyahu “doesn’t want a partner for peace.”

Having been immensely popular when he was jailed over two decades ago, Barghouti is still seen by many as a leader – perhaps the only one – capable of uniting Palestinians. The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) is plagued by corruption and severe Israeli restrictions that have left it weak and under severe financial strain.

“He is perceived by the public as a national hero, a man of integrity, not tainted by corruption. A unifier who can reconcile with Hamas and unify the ranks of all Palestinians,” Khalil Shikaki, the director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, told CNN.

Shikaki, who has been tracking Palestinian public opinion for decades, said Barghouti is by far the most popular Palestinian leader and the only secular nationalist capable of winning elections.

“All of the other presidential candidates, Islamists and nationalist alike, cannot defeat him,” he said, adding that Barghouti would likely win at least 60% of the popular vote in an election.

‘Successor to Abbas’

Shikaki said Barghouti is seen as a “realist” but is “a tough negotiator who would make a credible peace with Israel based on a two-state solution, one that can receive support from the majority of the Palestinians.”

His release, Shikaki said, would mark a major victory for Hamas, and would likely shift the mood among Palestinians to one of optimism and lead to increased activism.

“He would be seen as the successor to Abbas. Demand for Abbas’ resignation would increase significantly,” he added, referring to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who has clung to power for 20 years and is seen by critics as lacking democratic legitimacy.

That’s also why Israel is likely to strongly oppose his release. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been adamant in rejecting the idea of an independent Palestinian state, and his polices over the years have often worked to undermine the PA, which aspires to govern a future State of Palestine.

Barghouti’s career as an activist started when he was a teenager. He spent four years in prison for joining Fatah – then banned by Israel – at the age of 15, and went on to study history and political science after his release.

He rose through the ranks and eventually became the Fatah secretary general in the occupied West Bank and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, the PA’s parliament.

His current popularity and influence are partly down to his reputation as a charismatic politician who was able and willing to work with various Palestinian factions.

He was barred by Israel for years from entering Ramallah, where he grew up, and was only able to return in 1994, after the Oslo Accords, a set of peace pacts between Israel and the Palestinians.

But his time in prison has only increased his popularity. Israel essentially cut Barghouti off the outside world, his photos and videos only surfacing every few years.

He has been held in solitary confinement since the start of the current Gaza war, according to his family and to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

The last time he was seen by the public was in a short video released by Israel’s far-right security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who was filmed taunting Barghouti in prison.

His appearance – Barghouti looked frail and unwell – caused concern. Barghouti’s wife, Fadwa, said at the time that she didn’t recognize him at first and said, addressing him, that “maybe part of me doesn’t want to acknowledge everything that your face and body express.”

Without mentioning Barghouti by name, a spokesman for Ben Gvir said the minister had received assurances from Netanyahu that there would be no release of what the Israeli prime minister referred to as “symbols” in any prisoner exchange with Hamas.

CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman, Abeer Salman, Mostafa Salem and Tal Shalev contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.