Pocatello approves resettlement document for refugees

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Some international students at Idaho State University could receive extra assistance due to a new resolution passed at Pocatello’s city council meeting Thursday.

Through consenting to the resettlement of refugees in the community, these international students could receive federal funds, local donations, scholarship money and other support at Idaho State University.

In September, President Trump issued an executive order which required state governors and local officials to submit written consent that permits refugees to resettle in their communities.

In Bannock County, the majority of these refugees are students at Idaho State University.

City council members approved the letter authorizing Brian Blad, mayor of Pocatello to sign the document.