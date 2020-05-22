Monster Truck Show at Holt Arena officially canceled

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – NO Limits Entertainment has officially canceled The Monster Truck Grand National show that was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4, at Holt Arena.

Previously, NO Limits had hoped to postpone the event, but since decided to cancel it given the uncertainty of the current situation regarding large gatherings and events.

NO Limits Entertainment promoter Ed Beckley thanks everyone for their patience and is looking forward to being able to put on a terrific show in April 2021.

Current ticket holders will be contacted by the Holt Arena Ticket Office in the coming days to refund their money.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Ticket Office Monday – Friday at 208-282-FANS or by email at ticketoffice@isu.edu.