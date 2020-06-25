Pocatello enacts burn ban

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello will enforce a ban on certain types of fire in parts of the city beginning July 1.



The rules target wildland-urban interface areas.

All open burning of wood, paper, or charcoal within the interface areas will not be allowed because of current fire danger and moisture levels. Gas fire pits or charcoal briquettes used in food preparation devices or gas grills are exempted from the ban.



“The hills and benches in and around Pocatello are covered in junipers, sagebrush, and cheatgrass that are prone to rapid ignition and extreme fire behavior,” said Pocatello Fire Chief David Gates. “It only takes a single ember to cause what could become a devastating wildfire. I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents.”



Recreational fires and portable outdoor fireplaces are also exempt in non-interface areas.



The ban will remain in effect until October 1, unless repealed earlier. Residents with questions may contact the Pocatello Fire Department at 208-234-6201.