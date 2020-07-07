Red Hill Fire quickly extinguished

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) –– The Pocatello Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish a fire on Red Hill Tuesday morning.

The fire, below the Red Hill “I” icon, was reported by joggers just before 9 a.m., and was extinguished by 9:30 a.m.

There was no structural damage, and no evacuations were necessary.

An emergency alert was immediately sent to campus asking people to avoid the area.

Traffic on 8th Avenue was temporarily rerouted during the incident.

Information about the cause of the blaze will be released by the Pocatello Fire Department.