Motorcyclist killed in crash on Mink Creek Road

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 63-year-old Moore man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Mink Creek Road near South Fork Mink Creek Road, south of Pocatello Sunday around 12 p.m.

Idaho State Police report Terry Smith was traveling eastbound on a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle when Smith left the roadway off the right shoulder and struck a guardrail.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Smith was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.