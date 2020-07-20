Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:26 am

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Mink Creek Road

Chris Yarzab : CC BY 2.0

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 63-year-old Moore man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Mink Creek Road near South Fork Mink Creek Road, south of Pocatello Sunday around 12 p.m.

Idaho State Police report Terry Smith was traveling eastbound on a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle when Smith left the roadway off the right shoulder and struck a guardrail.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Smith was not wearing a helmet. Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

