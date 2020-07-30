Frigitek Cold Storage Facility groundbreaking

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock Development Corporation is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for Frigitek’s Cold Storage Facility Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

You can watch it below.

Bannock Development asked Local News 8 to live stream the groundbreaking to maximize public safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to be as careful as possible so we are broadcasting the Frigitek groundbreaking ceremony on the internet,” said Jim Johnston, Interim CEO & President of the Bannock Development Corporation. “That way those who want to see this commemorative event can do so from the safety of their home or office.”

Featured speakers include Tom Kealey, Director of Idaho Commerce, Mayor Brian Blad, Power County Commissioner Bill Lasley and Kenneth Brown, President of Frigitek Industrial Parks

Frigitek Industrial Parks is beginning construction of a Cold Storage Facility at the Pocatello Regional Airport.

The facility will be 280,000 square feet in size.

It will provide refrigerated and frozen storage, freight services and potential processing.

Potential customers include agricultural processors, growers and shippers in addition to food processors.