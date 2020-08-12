Idaho Museum of Natural History announces extended hours

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) ­– The Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University will extend its business hours beginning Aug. 18 to stay open late on Fridays and reopen early on Saturdays.

“We hope that you will take advantage of our longer hours and we look forward to seeing you soon,” said Teresa Henderson, manager of museum member relations.

Face coverings are required at the museum and are provided complimentary with the purchase of admission.

The number of guests in the gallery at one time is being limited, and the museum regularly sanitizes interactive spaces after each group visit and conducts deep cleaning before opening each day.

The museum gallery is open every day, except Mondays, and its hours are:

Tuesday – Thursday - noon to 5 p.m.

Friday – noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday – noon to 5 p.m.

You can view the current exhibitions “In the Shadows” and “Animationland.”

“In the Shadows” explores the unseen world around us – visitors can see a giant wolf spider, a wolf, black bear, cougar and many more of Idaho’s unseen animals.

“Animationland” is a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using art and science. Visitors can channel their creativity using animation basics such as storyboarding, sketching, stop-motion movie making, and more.

Opening Sept. 19, the “Skulls, Everyone’s Got One” exhibit will surprise visitors who can see how their skull measures up to a menagerie of ancient and modern animals. s.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History has been serving Idaho since 1934.