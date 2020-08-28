Portneuf River Cleanup planned for Saturday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Portneuf River Cleanup is set for Saturday, August 29.

Beginning at 10 a.m., residents are invited to help clean the section of the river from Raymond Park to the J.R. Simplot plant.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead (on North Main, just north of Kraft Road where the Greenway Trail ends) and bring a pair of work gloves. Waders and water shoes are also helpful.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required for the initial gathering at the trailhead.

“The trash that volunteers pick up during this event is transforming the Portneuf River into a valued community asset,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator for the City of Pocatello. “It has been so gratifying to watch the transformation and to hear about and see so much floating activity this summer.”

The cleanup will finish around noon.

The annual event is a shared effort between the City of Pocatello, Idaho State University’s Stream Ecology Center, Portneuf Watershed Partnership, and Portneuf Valley Partners.