Main Line project on East Dunn St., South 3rd Ave. begins Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Pocatello Water Department crews began replacing water main lines on East Dunn Street Tuesday.

The East Dunn Street project area will start near South 2nd Avenue and continue to the north of South 5th Avenue. Once crews have wrapped up their work on East Dunn Street, they will begin work on South 3rd Avenue from East Dunn Street to Stansbury Street and from Crescent Drive to the end of South 3rd Avenue.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and approximately 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

During the project, access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of street will be completely closed while workers are digging; however, every effort will be made to provide local access when possible.

Parking will also be restricted, and residents are asked to park all vehicles outside the construction zone during the day.

At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to keep children a safe distance from the construction area and teach them about potential safety hazards.

The project is anticipated to take eight weeks to complete, unless unforeseen circumstances require the work schedule to change.

Residents who have questions about this or other Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182.