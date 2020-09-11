Pocatello Animal Shelter to close Monday for kennel installation

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Animal Shelter will be closed Monday, September 14 while staff installs new cat kennels at the facility.

The shelter will be closed to walk-in visitors; however, staff will still be available for owner returns and appointment-only adoptions.

Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

The shelter will reopen Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

Residents with questions about the closure can contact Pocatello Animal Services at 208-234-6156.