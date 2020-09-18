Construction zone crashes on the rise

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police said construction zone crashes are happening more often because people are not paying attention.

In fact, they have been responding to at least one crash per day, most of them rear-end collisions.

Some of them have been very serious or like Friday morning's, a deadly accident. You can read more about that HERE.

Troopers remind us to follow at a safe distance and stay alert.

"I think that we are kind of getting our butts kicked in construction zones right now," Idaho State Police Lieutenant Mike Wynans said. "A lot of people are crashing into one another. People need to pay attention especially on what is going on in front of them. Pay attention and give yourself plenty of room between you and the car in front of you."

Crashes in construction zones are even more dangerous because there is frequently two-way traffic and very few safe areas to pull over.

It is also hard to figure out some of the changing traffic flow-patterns at night, so reduced speed is very important.