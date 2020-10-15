Pocatello treated more than 30 miles of road in 2020 paving year

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The City of Pocatello Street Operations has wrapped up its 2020 paving year.

Crews treated 30.98 miles of road between October 2019 and September 2020.

With this year’s tally, the department has treated 207.77 miles of Pocatello’s streets in the last six years.

The department utilizes different types of road rehabilitation options including micro sealing, fog sealing, chip sealing and fully repaving the street.

“Each year, Pocatello’s roads are analyzed using a pavement condition modeling algorithm and are selected for treatment,” Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman said. “Using the model allows us to treat the roads with the treatment option that will give us the most benefit while minimizing costs. This proactive treatment approach helps save taxpayer dollars and helps extend the life of a road rather than replacing the road much earlier in its service life.”

In total, the City of Pocatello Street Operations Department is responsible for the maintenance and replacement of more than 265 miles of streets within city limits.