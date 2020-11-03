Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 10:35 am
Man dies after being struck by freight train in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Idaho.

The collision occurred Monday near Pocatello Regional Airport when an eastbound train struck a person on the tracks, the Power County Sheriff's Office said.

The person's identity has not yet been released, the Idaho State Journal reported.

More information regarding the incident is expected to be released on Tuesday, police said.

