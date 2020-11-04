Middle school custodian recognized for life-saving efforts

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – An Irving Middle School custodian has received the Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award for the month of October for his life-saving efforts on the job.

Denny Carlsen's quick thinking and responsive efforts ensured the safety and well-being of an IMS learner who was choking at lunch.

According to IMS officials, when the learner started choking, Carlsen rushed immediately to his aid to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

"Mr. Carlsen is truly a lifesaver."

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who Positively Influence Educational Success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.

Carlsen was nominated for the award by two community members, Ms. Kim Larsen and Ms. Chantel Chacon, as well as the school’s administrative staff.

“Denny not only takes pride in the maintenance of the school building and the school grounds, but he reaches out as a mentor to many of our learners as he provides them the opportunity to assist him in the cafeteria,” Irving Middle School Principal Amy Bowie said. “He builds positive relationships with them and encourages their efforts.”

Carlsen was also recognized at a Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, October 20, where he received a $50 gift card courtesy of ISU Credit Union, the District’s educational partner for this award.