Spreading Christmas cheer

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - We see lots of beautiful Christmas decorations this time of year. How about a mobile display?

If you are someone that enjoys year-round bike rides, why not trick out your trusty steed with all the holiday cheer that would make even Santa proud?

If you are driving around Pocatello this season you might have your spirits lifted by this guy.

Leonard Adams is pretty easy to spot as your driving around the Gate City.

He doesn't have a driver's license, so his bike is the only way he can get around.

And even though it's a cold way to travel this is his way of lifting people's spirits and warming their hearts.

"They're like everybody loves it here they like I love that bike," Adams said. "Why I do it because I love it and I make Pocatello happy and I make everyone happy."

Adams says he can handle the cold, and he never gets tired of the happy honks and waves he gets for his effort.