Portneuf Greenway seeks grant funding for Brennan Trail extension and pedestrian bridge

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Portneuf Greenway Foundation announced it will be submitting grant applications to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Trails Program to extend the Greenway’s Brennan Trail and to install a pedestrian bridge connecting the new trail to the Millward Mile Trail.

The new trail will be located along the east side of the Portneuf River across from Pocatello’s Sacajawea Park.

Work proposed in the grant application includes clearing brush and grading, graveling and paving about 1600 feet of new trail from the north end of the existing Brennan Trail to the Millward Mile Trail.

The pedestrian bridge will be a prefabricated structure installed adjacent to the existing bridge for the North Main Extension.

The trail extension will provide a safe off-street route for pedestrians and cyclists travelling along the North Main Extension and will add another trail loop to the system of trails in Sacajawea Park.

The Greenway will use this grant funding to contract for construction on property owned by the City of Pocatello.

“We are very pleased with the positive working relationship we have with the City of Pocatello,” said Dan Harelson of the Greenway’s Board of Directors. “The Greenway and the City each bring something to the table with these applications and the whole community benefits as a result.”