Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 3:48 pm
Published 3:54 pm

1 arrested after road rage incident

police-logo-new-MGN Online
MGN Online

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 53-year-old of McCammon was arrested on aggravated assault charges Tuesday after a road rage incident.

Idaho State Police received a 911 call regarding the incident around 2:05 p.m.

The caller said the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla allegedly pointed a gun at them during the incident. ISP reports the caller continued driving until troopers were able to locate the vehicles.

ISP conducted a traffic stop of the Toyota in the 5000 block of S 5th Ave in Pocatello.

Following an investigation, the driver of the Toyota, Robert Law was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Breaking News / Crime Tracker / Email Alert - Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content