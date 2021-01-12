1 arrested after road rage incident

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 53-year-old of McCammon was arrested on aggravated assault charges Tuesday after a road rage incident.

Idaho State Police received a 911 call regarding the incident around 2:05 p.m.

The caller said the driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla allegedly pointed a gun at them during the incident. ISP reports the caller continued driving until troopers were able to locate the vehicles.

ISP conducted a traffic stop of the Toyota in the 5000 block of S 5th Ave in Pocatello.

Following an investigation, the driver of the Toyota, Robert Law was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.