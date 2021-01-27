D25 employee arrested for sexual abuse of minor

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department investigated an incident Thursday at Highland High School where an employee of the school district had inappropriate contact with a student.

After an investigation, Eric Popely was charged and arrested for sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.

He has been incarcerated in the Bannock County Jail pending arraignment.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 said Popely was placed on administrative leave Thursday, and as a result of the investigation, Popely is no longer employed by the district. The matter has been turned over to the Pocatello Police Department.

If the district receives notice of a possible breach of the Code of Ethics or Employee Standards of Conduct, the employee can be placed on involuntary leave of absence (administrative leave) to allow the district time to investigate. The investigation must be conducted within a period of sixty (60) working days if there are no related criminal investigation(s) and/or criminal charges of any nature pending.

“As a public school district, we accept the responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of our learners and staff in a positive learning environment,” Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “This is an obligation that we take very seriously, and one that prompts us to take swift, consistent action when necessary.”

Police said there is no information at this time that indicates there are any other individuals involved.