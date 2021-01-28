Police search for missing 17-year-old

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department is trying to locate a 17-year-old female who left school Thursday for lunch and has not returned as expected.

Police said Marissa Soto has no history of running away and her family is concerned for her safety. She 5’4” with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a daypack.

If you have any information regarding Marissa please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.