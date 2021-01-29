Raising suicide awareness

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Friends and family are remembering the Pocatello High School linebacker who died from suicide Monday.

A balloon launch was held for Kade Cooper at Raymond Park Friday.

More than 100 people signed cards, shared stories and listened to suicide prevention advocates as they all try to get through this tough time.

Kade's best friend says it's becoming more important for the community to openly talk about preventing these type of tragedies.

"When things like this happen we need to wake up and realize that we need to check in with each other and we need to love each other," Kelan Dayley said. "That we need to be here for each other that we're all going through the same thing so we need to just be here for each other."

Students committed to reaching out to someone if they ever have suicidal thoughts.

They were also given the number of the crisis text line at 741-741 to talk to someone if they or someone else they know needs help.

You can also contact the suicide prevention hotline at 208-398-4357.