Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter to cover pet adoptions for veterans

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The men and women who’ve served in the U.S. military can add a furry friend to their life for free thanks to a local group.

Recently, the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter decided to cover 100% of the cost of adopting a dog or cat through the Pocatello Animal Shelter for local veterans.

“We recognize the incredible companionship an animal can provide to their pet parents,” said Kelly Boodry, President of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. “Our military veterans are very deserving of this opportunity.”

Not stopping there, the Friends also chose to cover 50% of the adoption costs for dogs 6-years-old and older who are part of Katie’s Old Friends. Now with the discount applied, the cost to adopt a dog through the program is $65.

“We appreciate the Friends and their donors’ willingness to pay for these special programs,” said Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director. “We hope these reduced prices will help ease the financial burden for veterans and those looking to adopt older dogs - helping these pets finding their forever homes.”

Katie’s Old Friends was started in 2010 by Ed and Carol Stenson. Since then, the program has helped find homes for over 250 dogs.

All adoptions include vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.